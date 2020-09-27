Upcoming Android Auto Update to Fix Google Pixel Compatibility Error

Tamarit Motorcycles’ Custom Triumph Bonneville Is Ready to Steal the Show

Google has just confirmed that users coming across an error claiming Android Auto isn’t compatible with the Google Pixel would soon get a fix in a new version of the app. 7 photos



More specifically, users claimed that updating Android Auto wasn’t possible simply because the app no longer showed up in the Google Play Store, while using the direct link gets them to a message indicating that “this app isn’t compatible with your device anymore.”



Google started looking into what happens in mid-2020, and a member of the Android Auto team



“If you are using Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 devices on Android 10 and getting this error message ‘This app isn't compatible with your device anymore. Contact the developers for more info’, could you please check if the app you are trying to update is Android Auto or Android Auto for phone screens?” a message posted in June 2020 reads.



“Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 devices don’t need Android Auto for phone screens, which enables Android 10 devices to show the Android Auto app icon, as these Pixel devices already have the icon enabled. It’s expected to get the error message if you are trying to update Android Auto for phone screens instead of Android Auto.”



This week, however, the search giant confirmed that it managed to fix the whole thing, and a future version of Android Auto would finally bring things back to normal on the Google Pixel 3a XL.



