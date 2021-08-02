Two Spacecraft Are Set to Have a Double Meeting With Our Hellish Neighbour Venus

4 The Last Cobra Shelby Ever Made, Project Daisy, Could Fetch $2 Million

2 Honda Redesigns Its Iconic CRF250R Motocross Bike, Boosts Its Power and Speed

More on this:

Unsullied 1976 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing Appears on the Radar at Online Auction

Being the most stupendous rider in town won’t be a far-fetched dream once you’re on a GL1000. 26 photos SOHC flat-four powerplant, which packs two valves per cylinder head, four Keihin carbs and a fierce displacement of 999cc. The four-stroke mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox that spins the rear wheel through a shaft final drive.



At around 7,000 revs per minute, GL1000’s engine is good for up to 78 ponies, along with 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range. Ultimately, Honda’s mechanical samurai is capable of running the quarter-mile sprint in just 13.5 seconds, and that’s not too bad for a bike that weighs no less than 602 pounds (273 kg) on an empty stomach.



Moreover, the



As you scroll down the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll run into a ‘76 MY GL1000 that’s currently on offer at no reserve. Although the four-cylinder



For the time being, the top bid is placed at 4,500 bucks, and you may feel free to best it until Wednesday afternoon (August 4), when the auctioning period will end. Given that we’re dealing with a spotless Gold Wing produced during the mid-1970s, its price tag is likely to increase by a significant margin before this deadline. The two-wheeled beast we’re looking at today comes in the form of a 1976 model from Honda ’s GL1000 Gold Wing lineup. Within its skeleton, this sexy thing carries a liquid-cooledflat-four powerplant, which packs two valves per cylinder head, four Keihin carbs and a fierce displacement of 999cc. The four-stroke mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox that spins the rear wheel through a shaft final drive.At around 7,000 revs per minute, GL1000’s engine is good for up to 78 ponies, along with 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range. Ultimately, Honda’s mechanical samurai is capable of running the quarter-mile sprint in just 13.5 seconds, and that’s not too bad for a bike that weighs no less than 602 pounds (273 kg) on an empty stomach.Moreover, the Gold Wing prides itself with a respectable top speed of 111 mph (179 kph). Stopping power is summoned by dual 232 mm (9.1 inches) brake rotors and two-piston calipers up front, while the rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt by a 250 mm (9.8 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper. Right, let’s skip the other details and get straight to the point.As you scroll down the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll run into a ‘76 MY GL1000 that’s currently on offer at no reserve. Although the four-cylinder predator has been around for nearly five decades, it somehow manages to look as if it just came out of the factory a few days ago!For the time being, the top bid is placed at 4,500 bucks, and you may feel free to best it until Wednesday afternoon (August 4), when the auctioning period will end. Given that we’re dealing with a spotless Gold Wing produced during the mid-1970s, its price tag is likely to increase by a significant margin before this deadline.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.