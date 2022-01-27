Unrestored 1970 Dodge Charger Has No Idea What Rain Is, Matching Numbers V8

Unrestored Chargers are the best Chargers, and despite already receiving a series of fixes and improvements, the model we have here could easily become a rare gem with the right touches.
First and foremost, let’s state the obvious and say this 1970 Dodge Charger still looks good, though there’s something you should know about the paint.
eBay seller nickypotata, who is currently the second owner of the car, says the Charger received a fresh paint job in 1981. It already shows its age, there’s no doubt about it, so a new respray is needed if what you’re interested in is a perfect 10 condition.
The interior is entirely original, and while it doesn’t come in a tip-top shape, it’s not very far either. The driver’s door panel appears to require some fixes, but on the other hand, the vinyl top is as good as it gets. This is because the Charger has never left the garage on rainy days, the seller guarantees.
As for what’s under the hood, this Charger comes with the matching numbers small block. The owner says some components, such as the air conditioning system, were removed to “squeak a little more horsepower out of the engine,” but no further information on this front has been provided.
However, the 318 (5.2-liter) is still there, still starting, and still running just like on a new car.
Despite all the modifications this Charger has already received, it shouldn’t be too difficult to undo everything and turn it into a beautiful all-original 1970 example. At first glance, the car doesn’t require anything else than minor TLC, but you should get a clearer picture with a visual inspection in East Greenbush, New York.
Quite a lot of people seem to be interested in buying this Charger, as the bidding is getting close to $34,000. The auction is scheduled to end in approximately 4 days, so the price is likely to get even higher in the final hours of the bidding.
eBay seller nickypotata, who is currently the second owner of the car, says the Charger received a fresh paint job in 1981. It already shows its age, there’s no doubt about it, so a new respray is needed if what you’re interested in is a perfect 10 condition.
The interior is entirely original, and while it doesn’t come in a tip-top shape, it’s not very far either. The driver’s door panel appears to require some fixes, but on the other hand, the vinyl top is as good as it gets. This is because the Charger has never left the garage on rainy days, the seller guarantees.
As for what’s under the hood, this Charger comes with the matching numbers small block. The owner says some components, such as the air conditioning system, were removed to “squeak a little more horsepower out of the engine,” but no further information on this front has been provided.
However, the 318 (5.2-liter) is still there, still starting, and still running just like on a new car.
Despite all the modifications this Charger has already received, it shouldn’t be too difficult to undo everything and turn it into a beautiful all-original 1970 example. At first glance, the car doesn’t require anything else than minor TLC, but you should get a clearer picture with a visual inspection in East Greenbush, New York.
Quite a lot of people seem to be interested in buying this Charger, as the bidding is getting close to $34,000. The auction is scheduled to end in approximately 4 days, so the price is likely to get even higher in the final hours of the bidding.