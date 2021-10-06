Uncanny Bug Hitting More CarPlay Users as a Switch to Android Auto Seems Tempting

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the experience with CarPlay after the update to iOS 15, you probably know that iPhone users have been complaining of all kinds of problems, including crashes and freezes occurring all of a sudden when driving.
And now, Apple users who turned to the official forums claim CarPlay is misbehaving one more time, this time taking over the audio in their cabins.
More specifically, once the CarPlay connection is established, the audio source is switched from whatever setting to Apple’s application. If you want to listen to FM radio, CarPlay always overrides this choice and switches to a music app, such as Apple Music or Spotify.
This happens on a regular basis, so no matter how many times you try to manually change the audio source, CarPlay just keeps taking over automatically.
Users claim the whole thing started happening after the update to iOS 15, so clearly, it’s the new operating system update the one that’s causing the problem.
Unfortunately, despite not bringing any massive changes for CarPlay at first, iOS 15 is slowly but surely becoming a huge fiasco for those who want to mirror the iPhone experience on the head unit in their cars.
Up to this point, however, Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on any potential fixes, and this makes the matter even worse. Without knowing whether Apple is working on a patch or not, some are even pondering a potential switch to Android and Android Auto, which as we told you not a long time ago, have both received plenty of improvements lately.
Of course, switching from CarPlay to Android Auto isn’t such an easy thing to do, as users would not only need a new phone, but their cars must also support Google’s platform.
It remains to be seen if Apple comes up with a fix, but for now, users are mostly all alone in their struggle to fix CarPlay.
