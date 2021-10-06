New Google Maps Version Launches on iPhone and CarPlay as Another Mysterious Update

4 Google Maps Loses Some Features on Old Android Devices, No Need to Panic

Google Maps is an application that’s always evolving, and every single update released by the Mountain View-based search is supposed to bring something new, regardless of the platform it’s aimed at. 6 photos



Google Maps version 5.79, therefore comes without a changelog, though you’re still recommended to install it as soon as possible, especially as it’s very likely to include bug fixes and additional optimizations.



And there’s something very important that could be part of this release.



Apple launched iOS 15 a few weeks ago, and needless to say, given it’s a major operating system update, some applications required compatibility updates to play nice with this fresh version. Otherwise, users could end up struggling with all kinds of problems, including crashes that



The new Google Maps update could therefore add this full support for iOS 15, which means the experience should now be as flawless as possible, even on fully up-to-date iPhones.



There’s also something else I noticed after the update. On CarPlay powered by iOS 15, the previous version of Google Maps sometimes interrupted the navigation all of a sudden, only to restore it a few seconds later. At first, I thought the app was simply restarting, though Google Maps seemed to be looking for another route only to stick with the existing one.



This wasn’t necessarily a huge problem and only occurred at random times, but the update to version 5.79 seems to have resolved it. I suspect it was an iOS 15 problem, as I didn’t encounter it before, so presumably, Google addressed it in the recent update.



