Google Maps Gets a New-Generation Feature Few Will Be Able to Try Out

Google Maps is an application that’s constantly evolving in every possible regard, as Google is working on new functionality not only on Android and iPhone but also on the web and in the car.
And as far as the car experience is considered, the Mountain View-based search giant is once again focused on several fronts at the same time, including Android Auto, CarPlay, Android Automotive, and the new driving mode that replaces Android Auto for phones.
More recently, however, Google announced a new Google Maps feature specifically aimed at Android Automotive that almost escaped unnoticed.
It’s support for thermal battery management, a system that keeps an eye on the temperature of the battery in your EV and therefore helps maintain the optimal values before a charge.
Google Maps will work together with this system to make sure the battery is fully prepared for a charge, most likely by sending information related to the location of the station and the time left until it’s reached when the driver is heading towards it.
As said in the headline, few people will get to try out this feature, at least at first. This is because such functionality would only be available on Android Automotive, and given this operating system needs to be installed by carmakers right from the factory, the number of cars currently running it is still small.
And then, the Android Automotive experience must take place in an EV using Google Maps to navigate to a charging station, though on the other hand, this feature makes a very good case for using Google’s application in this regard as well.
Google Maps already offers much more advanced functionality on Android Automotive, as it gets access to more vehicle data. A new update, for example, can monitor the existing range of an EV and automatically suggest a charging station along a configured route to make sure drivers have enough battery to reach their destinations.
