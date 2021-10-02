Google Silently Working on a New Google Maps Widget

4 Mysterious Google Maps Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay

Android 12 is just around the corner, and Google is apparently considering this big release as the right moment to introduce a visual overhaul for many other apps in its portfolio. 6 photos



This is because Google still seems to be in an experimental phase with the new widget, though there’s a chance it’d be released to everyone as part of an update coming alongside Android 12.



The new widget is all about the looks, so it comes with visual effects already seen in other widgets prepared by Google ahead of the Material You launch. It includes a search box to let you easily find a specific address right from the home screen of your Android device, as well as shortcuts for the typical searches, such as home, restaurants, bakery, and groceries.



Like the other Android widgets, it can easily be resized to better fit your screen, and its UI can adapt to the color of your wallpaper for more consistency.



In the meantime, Google Maps is also getting some features that are



In the meantime, Google Maps is also getting some features that are actually useful. Google has announced a new fire layer that will be available alongside traffic and satellite to display information about wildfires, as well as evacuation details in partnership with various local organizations.

This feature is already available on Android, and it should go live on iOS and the desktop as soon as this month.