Insitu’s Military Drone Gets the Most Advanced Multifunction Radar for Secret Operations

With unmanned aerial systems becoming an increasingly important military asset for armed forces all over the world, it’s not surprising that the latest military equipment is heavily focused on electronic warfare capabilities. Another keyword for future combat scenarios is versatility, which is why modular, flexible designs are at the forefront of defense systems.
Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) keep evolving, and Insitu, a Boeing subsidiary, claims to have developed the most versatile one in its class, called the Integrator. Not only is it a proven, flexible military UAS, but it has recently been upgraded with a state-of-the-art radar system that’s unlike anything else on the market.
The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) developed the first radar system on the market that integrates a wide range of capabilities into a single payload system. AMBER (Affordable Multi-Beam Radar technology) combines multiple ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) functions in real-time, such as a Zoom Synthetic Aperture Radar (ZSAR), Ground Moving Target Indication (GMTI), plus Maritime capabilities.
Insitu, GKN Aviation, and TNO developed a multifunction imaging radar system, based on AMBER, for the Integrator UAS, which gives it a new level of operational flexibility. The 8.2-foot (2.5 meters) long aircraft was already designed with multiple payload spaces, high payload weight (40 lbs/18 kg), and outstanding 24-hour endurance.
Meant to support ISR operations, communications, and electronic warfare missions, the Integrator also features encrypted command and control data link with electromagnetic shielding. Plus, it can be operated from any remote land or maritime location because it doesn’t require a runway and can be easily transported via ships, aircraft, helicopters, or cargo vehicles.
This innovative radar system marks a milestone for Insitu and TNO, which began collaborating a few years ago when the Dutch Ministry of Defense acquired the first Integrator UASs. GKN Aviation then helped integrate the innovative radar system based on TNO’s AMBER onto the Insitu UAS.
