Ultra Rare Pininfarina Battista Anniversario Makes Public Debut at Pebble Beach

The Pininfarina Battista hyper GT is easily among the most show-stopping cars at this year’s Monterey Car Week. The event marks the U.S. production-spec debut of the Battista, while an exclusive 1 of 5 version, dubbed Anniversario, is also making its first public appearance at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Automobili Pininfarina took this chance to reveal the unique exterior soundscape and the ‘Pure Sound’ philosophy of the Battista to clients attending these events. The soundscape is said to be inspired by the work of Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi and has a core frequency of 54 Hz, meaning it should be easier on the ears than other frequencies.
Before Monterey, Pininfarina’s first production-spec Battista took to the roads of California featuring a Black Exposed Signature Carbon body, Impulso forged alloy wheels, plus a gorgeous interior with Pilota seats wrapped in sustainable black leather and quilted Iconica Blu Alcantara upholstery.
“The first production-specification Battista hit the ground running on its arrival in the US, not only with the overwhelmingly positive reactions from our clients, who were impressed by the exquisite and intricate detailing of the hyper GT, but quite literally as the car made its dynamic debut on the beautiful Californian roads,” said Automobili Pininfarina CEO, Per Svantesson.
However, if it’s exclusivity you crave, look no further than the Battista Anniversario, limited to just five units worldwide. It stands out thanks to its two-tone tinted Furiosa Pack, adding the front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser.
The luxury EV-maker also announced a new partnership at Monterey, with Swiss timepiece manufacturer Bovet 1822, known for having also collaborated with the likes of Rolls-Royce.
Regardless of which Battista version you get, power will be the same at 1,873 hp (1,900 ps) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque, courtesy of four electric motors. The Battista hyper GT can rocket to 60 mph (97 kph) in under 2 seconds, while 0-186 mph (300 kph) takes less than 12 seconds. Its max range is a more-than-reasonable 311 miles (500 km).
