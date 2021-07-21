This U.S. Giant Satellite Is a Record-Breaker, Completes Over 1,300 Experiments

Pininfarina Debuts Bespoke Battista Hyper GT Inspired by New York City

Pininfarina will tailor each Battista vehicle to the exact specification of the customer courtesy of the company’s all-encompassing bespoke personalization program, and the first custom commission has just been revealed. 7 photos



The car also comes with Performance Stripes and a Pinstripe finished in Bianco Sestriere metallic, while a red exterior Jewlery Pack completes the look by fusing with the Furiosa Carbon Accent Pack finished in the previously mentioned Black Exposed Signature Carbon. Furthermore, the Impulso wheels feature a Dark Matte Gray finish, brought together by the black anodized brushed aluminum center-lock ring.



Moving on to the interior, highlights include the black leather Pilota seats with Iconica Blu Alcantara inserts, Iconica Blu stitching with a unique red and white cross stitch, red headrest logo, white seatbelts, red brushed aluminum detailing and plenty more neat touches.



“The Pininfarina name has a storied heritage of individual cars, and the Battista continues this legacy as every vehicle will be truly bespoke by design. Our clients have the unique opportunity to join the Automobili Pininfarina family, immersing themselves in the design process with our talented craftspeople to ensure their vehicle authentically reflects their personality and tastes,” said the company’s head of color and materials design, Sara Campagnolo.



Future Battista owners will be able to choose from a total of 56 exterior paint finishes, as well as exposed carbon fiber bodywork, bespoke paint finishes for the roof and even a contrasting front end painted in a separate color. They can also personalize the engravings on the Battista chassis plate (located between the seats), along with having a custom passenger-door plate engraving.



Powering the Pininfarina Battista is a 120-kWh battery pack working alongside four electric motors for a combined 1,874 hp and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 nm) of torque.

