Pininfarina Promises Battista Anniversario Making-Of During Online Event

In the current form, Automobili Pininfarina has not been around for long – its headquarters was only established back in 2018 in Munich, Germany. The Italian resonance is triggered by the company’s subsidiary position within Pininfarina SpA, one of the world’s most renowned car design studios and a historic coachbuilder. The latter's experience will be needed when building the modern EV hypercar Battista Anniversario, all set for a virtual world premiere alongside Chief Design Officer Luca Borgogno.
The luxury brand is all set to officially unveil the special-edition Anniversario version of the Battista on August 7th via the inaugural Concours Virtual. The online event has a dedicated page for the EV where it will present new Battista prototype technology and Automobili Pininfarina chief executive Per Svantesson’s strategy for the zero emissions future of the brand.
While the Battista Anniversario has already been presented online and we previously saw it rocking its EV prowess across the Piemonte region of Northern Italy (video embedded below), the brand thinks it can bring a host of new details and has prepared a series of three videos for exclusive broadcast on the Concours Virtual website on August 7th, starting at 14:00 CET.
Entitled “Past, Present and Future: Shaping Automobili Pininfarina,” the first one will see Pininfarina SpA chairman Paolo Pininfarina and Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson discuss the transition from a 90-year old design powerhouse to an independent luxury EV manufacturer.
The second one has a self-explanatory title - “Battista Anniversario - Concours Virtual World Premiere” - and will bring up front the company’s Chief Design Officer, Luca Borgogno for the online live introduction. The third one, on the other hand might very well snatch the prize for most interesting featurette.
“Battista Coming to Life: The Prototype Story” should allow Paolo Dellacha - Chief Product and Engineering Officer – the chance to explain some of the most sacred engineering secrets of the 1,900 hp, fully electric Battista. Remember the Anniversario will be produced in just five examples in 2020, each costing at least €2.6 million and enabling an increased maximum speed of 350 kph (217mph).
