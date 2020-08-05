Pininfarina Promises Battista Anniversario Making-Of During Online Event

In the current form, Automobili Pininfarina has not been around for long – its headquarters was only established back in 2018 in Munich, Germany. The Italian resonance is triggered by the company’s subsidiary position within Pininfarina SpA, one of the world’s most renowned car design studios and a historic coachbuilder. The latter's experience will be needed when building the modern EV hypercar Battista Anniversario, all set for a virtual world premiere alongside Chief Design Officer Luca Borgogno.

