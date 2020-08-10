Pininfarina Explains Some of the Secrets Behind the Battista Anniversario

Celebrating 90 years is no easy task for anyone – whether we are dealing with a person or an entire company. But Automobili Pininfarina managed to uncover the perfect recipe: stunning design, fully electric hypercar powertrain, total exclusivity. Speaking of the latter, the inaugural Concours Virtual had first dibs not only on the automaker’s official world introduction of the Battista Anniversario, but also on a roster of behind the scenes videos.

23 photos