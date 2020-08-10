Pininfarina Explains Some of the Secrets Behind the Battista Anniversario

Celebrating 90 years is no easy task for anyone – whether we are dealing with a person or an entire company. But Automobili Pininfarina managed to uncover the perfect recipe: stunning design, fully electric hypercar powertrain, total exclusivity. Speaking of the latter, the inaugural Concours Virtual had first dibs not only on the automaker’s official world introduction of the Battista Anniversario, but also on a roster of behind the scenes videos.
We already know the story – the Battista Anniversario is a five-unit special series of the limited-production (150 examples) Battista all-electric hypercar. It was devised as an homage to the company’s legendary designer Battista “Pinin” Farina and spectacularly marked nine decades since the creation of the iconic design house / coachbuilder company.
This is because the Mahindra subsidiary revealed first details online about the Anniversario quite a while back. But when you are dealing with such an exotic model you can rest assured that every time the creators decided to speak about it, you are bound to find out something new.
For example, the “Battista Coming to Life, The Prototype Story” special is letting us know some of the secrets of the creation of the first Battista production-intent working prototype on which the Anniversario is based upon. According to Chief Product and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha, the unit is nearing completion (a little behind schedule, come to think of) with the chassis, e-powertrain, high and low-voltage system now finished.
The official is promising the testing phase is all set to begin in a few weeks from now, after completion of the software and some other details. During all that the camera shows new under the skin footage and you should check out the video embedded below to unlock even more mysteries about the tuning, testing, and manufacturing processes.
But do not jump to the end just yet because we should also comment a little on the sidelines of the other two exclusive featurettes.
The Concours Virtual World Premiere segment might sound less interesting, but Luca Borgogno’s take (the company’s chief designer) on the Battista Anniversario includes the admission that such a model is “the maximum expression of the beauty, of the style, of the craziness of the Battista itself.” Check it out, if you will, to also find out why the Ferrari Modulo is making an appearance in the same story.
Moving on to the final tidbit we find Paolo Pininfarina, the chairman of parent company Pininfarina SpA, musing about the timeless Italian automotive tradition that enabled the creation of an innovative yet stylish product such as the Battista / Anniversario. He is backed by Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson who is on point to further signal their strategy to expand the sustainable luxury offerings with cars situated below their new EV hypercar.
