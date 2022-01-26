Ultra-Rare 1992 Honda NR750 With Low Mileage Threatens to Steal Your Wallet

Behind the NR’s sporty bodywork lies an over-engineered wonder that’ll stun you with its sheer complexity.
At the time of its release, Honda’s fascinating NR750 was by far the priciest production motorcycle the public had ever encountered. The Japanese marvel debuted in 1992 with a massive $50,000 price tag, which is equivalent to about $100k in today’s money.
As you might already know, the feature that really made the NR stand out was its race-bred powerplant – a fuel-injected 747cc V4 with oval pistons, eight valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 11.7:1. At a staggering 14,000 rpm, this nasty animal is good for up to 125 ponies, while a peak torque output of 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) will be generated at about 11,000 spins.
The liquid-cooled mill channels its oomph to the bike’s chain-driven rear magnesium hoop via a six-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 163 mph (263 kph). On the other hand, ample stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake rotors up north and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc down south.
Weighing in at 492 pounds (223 kg) without fluids, the NR750 rests on adjustable upside-down forks at the front and a Pro-Link suspension setup at the other end. A total of 322 copies have been assembled by the House of Tokyo during the early nineties, and the one you’re seeing here is a European-spec ‘92 model with 4,200 km (2,600 miles) on the odometer.
This sexy thing spent some time in Japan before it was finally imported to U.S. shores about fourteen years ago. Since then, the exotic rarity hasn’t changed hands a single time, but this won’t be the case for much longer. Honda’s two-wheeled goliath is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed for another six days (until February 1).
Currently, the top bidder is prepared to spend a whopping $51,000 on the Japanese brute, and there’s still plenty of time for this ordeal to escalate even further! If you happen to be sitting on substantial piles of cash, make sure you pay the IMA platform a visit before it’s too late.
