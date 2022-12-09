Ultra-Compact Tiny House Yggdrasil Captures the Essence of Small Living

Baluchon’s tiny homes are usually really small, even by tiny house standards. But the French builder includes ingenious layouts that maximize available space. And the Yggdrasil is no exception. This custom mobile dwelling is only 6-meter-long (20-ft-long), but it manages to squeeze inside a living room, a beautiful kitchen, a full-size closet, a bathroom, and a lofted bedroom that features some extra storage space.
Yggdrasil proves that good things come in small packages. The house, which was named an eternal green ash tree in Norse mythology, was cleverly designed to include everything a dweller needs. In fact, its owner Francis is 1.93-meter-tall (6.3-ft), so Baluchon made some adjustments to allow him to live comfortably in his little home on wheels.
One of the things the builder did was to raise the kitchen countertop, which offers plenty of space. This area also comes with a four-burner propane cooktop, a sink, and a small fridge. It also features beautiful custom cabinetry that nicely contrasts wooden accents. You’ll also notice that there are several shelves and a pull-out pantry as well.
The kitchen is positioned next to a light-filled living room. However, there’s a glass partition that separates the two spaces. It’s a smart idea that allows natural light to come inside the kitchen area as well.
The living room is compact, but it has an L-shaped couch that can be converted into a bed for two. The couch has three large drawers underneath that offer ample storage. You’ll also notice that there are a table and a small wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm during cold winter nights. Baluchon even designed a cat flap for the owner’s pet.
The bedroom in this tiny can be accessed via a ladder, and it has a generous bed that can comfortably sleep two people. In front of the bed, you’ll see there’s an area that includes a cabinet with open shelving. This space can be used for storage or a small relaxation spot.
The bathroom is located underneath the loft. It’s small, but it does have enough room for a shower, a dry toilet, a floating shelf, and a little cubby hole. Next to the bathroom, you can find a full-size closet that’s perfect for storing away clothes or other belongings.
Unfortunately, Baluchon doesn’t mention a price for Yggdrasil. But it’s worth noting that its turnkey units start around $90,000.
One of the things the builder did was to raise the kitchen countertop, which offers plenty of space. This area also comes with a four-burner propane cooktop, a sink, and a small fridge. It also features beautiful custom cabinetry that nicely contrasts wooden accents. You’ll also notice that there are several shelves and a pull-out pantry as well.
The kitchen is positioned next to a light-filled living room. However, there’s a glass partition that separates the two spaces. It’s a smart idea that allows natural light to come inside the kitchen area as well.
The living room is compact, but it has an L-shaped couch that can be converted into a bed for two. The couch has three large drawers underneath that offer ample storage. You’ll also notice that there are a table and a small wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm during cold winter nights. Baluchon even designed a cat flap for the owner’s pet.
The bedroom in this tiny can be accessed via a ladder, and it has a generous bed that can comfortably sleep two people. In front of the bed, you’ll see there’s an area that includes a cabinet with open shelving. This space can be used for storage or a small relaxation spot.
The bathroom is located underneath the loft. It’s small, but it does have enough room for a shower, a dry toilet, a floating shelf, and a little cubby hole. Next to the bathroom, you can find a full-size closet that’s perfect for storing away clothes or other belongings.
Unfortunately, Baluchon doesn’t mention a price for Yggdrasil. But it’s worth noting that its turnkey units start around $90,000.