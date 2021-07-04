Ultra-Affordable Air e-Scooter Aims to Land a Ducati EV Into Your Hands

One clear example, and one to help you understand how powerful this growing industry may be, is the Ducati Air e-scooter. Now, why is this e-scooter the perfect example of how Ducati is meeting a growing need? Simple. It the most accessible, bare-minimum, bottom-dollar EV that you can own brandishing the Ducati name.
The reason we can take the Air’s presence on the market as a clear example of this company’s intentions is, again, quite simple. Because it comes in with an affordable price tag of €299 ($354 at current exchange rates), this can be used as a clear indicator that Ducati wants to get their product into as many hands as possible. After all, that’s what business is all about, right?
Now, not only is this Air affordable and backed by an outstanding brand history, but it also showcases some pretty good features for this price. One of the most important ones is the construction itself. For the Air, Ducati and MT Distribution, the other team with fingers in this pie, have put their minds together to create a scooter that weighs only 10 kg (22 lbs) due to the use of aluminum and other light metals.
One of the most important features on an EV is the motor. The Air is equipped with a 250-watt brushless motor mounted into the front wheel. With it you’ll be able to select three different speeds or modes and can reach a top speed of 20 kph (12.4 mph). But that speed is also dependent on the rider’s weight.
A few other things dependent on the rider’s weight is the scooter’s load itself, only a max 80-kg (176-lb) rider can take a spin on this Ducati. But range is also affected by this weight limit; a maximum of 15 km (9.3 mi) is all you can travel with the Air.
Once drained, it’ll take up to six hours to fully recharge. Speaking of recharging, the EV is equipped with a 5.8 Ah, 140 Wh lithium battery housed in the footboard, classic e-scooter design. A few other aspects that will be affecting your range are outside air temperature, road conditions, among others.
one piece are the wheels. At the front a 6-inch solid wheel raises the front of the EV just a tad as the rear wheel is of 5.5 inches in diameter. To help smoothen out the ride a bit, a suspension at the front of the scooter is also available. Braking is covered by an e-brake at the front, and a mechanical one at the back.
Topped off with an integrated LCD display, LED lights at the front and rear, and available in two colors, red and black, the Air looks like a proper contender to help you get your hands on a Ducati this summer.
Funny enough, the Air is just the most accessible of several e-mobility options that Ducati has available. And frankly, their growth doesn’t seem to be stopping as the market is still asking for affordable last-mile EVs, and to own a Ducati for the price of a week of lunch breaks is pretty appealing.
