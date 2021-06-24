New E-Scooter from Petronas SRT and Velocifero Promises Stylish Urban Rides

Petronas Sepang Racing Team (Petronas SRT) joins the “electric two-wheeler” revolution as it recently shook hands with Velocifero to develop a limited-edition Mad Air electric kick scooter.
The PSRT Velocifero Mad Air scooter promises to blend practicality with style and performance, upscaling your urban rides. The kick scooter is easy to transport and store and allows you to freely sprint your way across the city, featuring a folding handlebar and a weight of only 35 pounds (16 kg).
Design-wise, the limited-edition Mad Air two-wheeler features the signature colors of the Petronas SRT racing livery. The scooter packs a 350W electric motor and a removable 10.4 Ah battery. It boasts a range of 24.8 miles (40 km) on a single charge, an improvement from the original Mad Air, which only offered up to 18.6 miles (30 km). The maximum speed of the new scooter is 15.5 mph (25 kph), and this is a downsize from the 18.6 mph (30 kph) of the original scooter. The PSRT Velocifero Mad Air can take a load of up to 220 lbs (100 kg).
The new Mad Air comes with a novel digital display panel, front motor and electric brakes, and rear disk brakes.
The scooter was showcased in the Netherlands, at the 2021 DutchGP and, according to Petronas Team Principal Razian Razali, is a great commercial opportunity that complements the team’s racing and MotoGP lifestyle. The PSRT Velocifero Mad Air scooter is a way to expand the team’s off-track activities and its prototypes will be advertised throughout this year’s remaining races.
Petronas fans have the chance to take a glimpse of the new scooter on the team’s vlog, in this week’s edition. They can also own their own limited-edition kick scooter, by submitting a registration form.
Velocifero is an Italian electric scooter manufacturer that boasts a production of around 150,000 kick scooters this year alone.
