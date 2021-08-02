UK's First EV-Only Car Marketplace Makes Things Easier for Electric Car Buyers

The UK is making a noticeable effort to switch to greener, more sustainable transportation, and ditch internal combustion vehicles for EVs (electric vehicles). And to do so, it launched the first EV-only new and used car marketplace in the country.
Potential buyers who are in the market for an electric car and don’t want to waste time filtering and browsing through thousands of available options can now access the JustGoEV platform to find exactly what they’re looking for. The website only lists battery electric cars (BEVs), plug-in hybrids, and hybrids and you get access to a plethora of choices, whether you want a new vehicle or a used one.
So far, JustGoEV has more than 3,000 electric cars listed, through a network of more than 600 dealers. This platform was developed by a group of automotive industry entrepreneurs with substantial automotive retail and e-commerce backgrounds.
According to co-founder Jack Woodgate, the timing of the site launch is perfect, with research showing that the UK EV car park is expected to top nine million cars by 2030. Moreover, studies show that half of all car buyers in the country are considering an electric vehicle as their next purchase.
JustGoEV helps potential buyers filter out all the info that is irrelevant for their search, while also helping them with hassles such as installing a home charging point, or service-related questions for instance. Both buyers, as well as sellers, can benefit from the online marketplace, which has a clean, user-friendly interface.
And while we’re on the subject of electric vehicles and required charging points, Scotland-based startup Trojan Energy recently announced its first-of-a-kind flat and flush charging system. It went live in London where five charging points have been installed for real-world testing.
The system consists of a barely visible connector that is installed flat and flush to the edge of the pavement. Its purpose is to save space, reduce street clutter, and offer drivers who have no access to off-road parking a convenient and affordable solution to charge their EV on the street. A total of 150 trial charge points will be installed throughout London by the end of this year.
