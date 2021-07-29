2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE Teaser Photos Reveal Elegant Rear End, High-Tech Interior

Pressured by stringent emission regulations and the success of Palo Alto-based Tesla, the peeps at Mercedes-Benz are getting serious about electrification. Following in the footsteps of the German automaker’s first-ever dedicated EV, the brand-new EQE gears up for its premiere.
Where are we going to see the smaller brother of the EQS in the flesh? At the IAA motor show in Munich, which runs from September 7th through September 12th. In preparation for the grand reveal, Mercedes couldn’t pass the opportunity to preview the elegant-looking sedan, both inside and out.
The Audi-esque rear end is especially nice thanks to prominent haunches and a full-width signature light bar that connects very slim taillights. In a similar fashion to the full-size EQS, the 2022 model year EQE features door-mounted side mirrors and chrome elements around the side windows.
A subtle rear spoiler can be noticed as well, along with pop-out door handles. The cabin brings the point home with the range-topping Hyperscreen media setup that consists of a glass panel and three displays: the digital instrument cluster, a ginormous touchscreen for infotainment, air conditioning, vehicle settings, and so forth, plus a passenger-side touchscreen.
Backlit air vents are featured at both sides of this large panel, connecting the digital and physical worlds. The wow factor continues with the operating system, which has context-sensitive awareness thanks to AI. That said, let’s take a moment to gloss over the powertrain options as well.
Based on the EVA2 platform (a.k.a. MEA as in Modular Electric Architecture), the EQE will kick off with a single-motor powertrain. All-wheel drive is on the menu higher up the spectrum, and hearsay suggests two battery capacities at the very least. Along with the all-electric sedan, Mercedes will take the IAA by storm with another electrified car: the GT 4-Door Coupe 73 E Performance. This variant of the five-door liftback - not four-door coupe - is a plug-in hybrid that promises a twin-turbo V8 soundtrack and 800+ ponies.
