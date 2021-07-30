2025 Audi A8 Could Become All Electric, Will be Inspired by This Concept Car

5 Audi Will Show Three Electric Concepts at the 2021 IAA Mobility in Munich

Audi's flagship A8 is set to get a replacement with a new shape, a fresh philosophy, and an all-electric drivetrain. The all-new model would hit the road in 2025, industry sources said, and the inspiration behind its design is clear, as the German brand is presenting three concept cars at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. 18 photos



According to March Lichte, the Head of Design at Audi, the



The result of the design is a mashup of shooting brake, four-door coupe, sedan, and grand tourer. Audi will have time to sort out the details concerning the car's personality, as the concept will be shown in two months at the IAA Mobility show, which is the replacement of the Frankfurt Auto Show, and will be held this fall in Munich, Germany.



Regarding the powertrain, Audi has announced that it will no longer develop internal combustion engines for models launched after 2025. Since the successor of the A8 is set to arrive in 2025 and considering the shape of the Grand Sphere concept, it is natural to expect no combustion engine options in this model.



While the Grand Sphere concept comes with a foldable steering wheel, the production model will still let the driver control the vehicle. Audi is working on an SAE Level 4 autonomy system, but it will still include a steering wheel, as level four autonomy still allows the driver the option of controlling the car themselves.



