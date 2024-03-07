Uber Finally Starts Rolling Out Android Auto Support for Drivers

The number of apps in the Android Auto ecosystem keeps growing, with more big companies understanding that expanding their presence beyond the mobile phone is integral to their long-term strategy.
Uber is one of the biggest names whose apps should have included Android Auto and CarPlay support from the very beginning.
While CarPlay support for the Driver app is already available, Uber originally announced Android Auto integration last year. It was fantastic news for drivers running Android and who no longer want to rely on mobile devices to view and accept trips.
However, as many of our readers asked regularly, the Uber app did not appear on Android Auto despite this long overdue update. I asked around and was being told on more than one occasion that Uber was "hard at work" on bringing the Driver app to Android Auto, with some users getting it as an experiment.
It means the app was ready, but the testing wasn't, so Uber enabled the Android Auto support only for a handful of users specifically to collect more feedback.
The good news is that Uber has now started the public rollout of Android Auto support for the Driver app. Canada is the first country to receive it, but the rollout should expand to more regions in the coming months. Uber says all drivers in Canada should see the app on Android Auto by April, as the rollout will progress gradually in the coming weeks.
Once available on Android Auto, the Driver app will let users view and accept trips, manage their ride queues, and use navigation on the infotainment screen without the need to unlock mobile devices. The Android Auto version will also show the rider's location and drop-off location, so the smartphone should theoretically become redundant once this update goes live.
The Uber app should also display the customer heat map on Android Auto, though how handy this feature will also depend on the infotainment screen. For example, if your car comes with a poor-quality, small-resolution display, you might still want to use the smartphone to see the customer heat map more clearly.
Android Auto is a growing platform, with Google claiming the app is already running in over 200 million vehicles. The wireless version is also recording increasing adoption, particularly thanks to Android Auto wireless adapters that make the switch from cables to no-cables more convenient. An adapter connects to the USB port of the vehicle to act as a middleman and establish a wireless connection between the phone and the head unit.
Android Auto wireless makes using the app more convenient because drivers don't have to plug in their smartphones, with the app launching automatically when they turn on the engine.
