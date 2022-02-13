Uber CEO Says Crypto Payment Will Be Possible, Cites Environmental Concerns

Paying with dollars is too boring for you? No worries! Uber has you covered. The company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said Bitcoin or Ethereum payments will be enabled - not right now, but soon.
Uber’s main exec said the company is very much aware of digital assets and implementing them is just a timing thing. Dara Khosrowshahi did not give any kind of hint regarding when this might happen, but said Uber would “absolutely” accept cryptocurrency payments. Its first focus is on Bitcoin – the blockchain that started this whole thing – but expresses Ethereum and other cryptos are a choice too.
While being interviewed by Bloomberg, Uber’s CEO said Bitcoin is quite valuable, but the exchange mechanism is expensive and “not great for the environment.” This is interesting because a study from late last year confirmed it’s worse to use ride-hailing services than taking your own car.
Uber’s CEO said, like Elon Musk, that he’s waiting for Bitcoin to become greener, as the company is watching it and plans on implementing it when the time is right.
“As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive, becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us lean into crypto a little bit more.", said Dara Khosrowshahi.
He continued to express his conviction that Bitcoin will soon be easier to use and it won’t generate an unnecessarily large carbon footprint, while appearing convinced these issues will one day be overcome.
Uber and Tesla are not the only companies that have a keen interest on attracting Bitcoin users and investors. KPMG Canada added it to its balance sheet too. Blockchain technology has helped many people around the world make money they never dreamt of. Naturally, companies would like to get that money from people for goods or services, no matter if they’re paying with dollars, crypto, euros or pounds. Profit is profit, right?
Bitcoin is already legal tender in the small country of El Salvador.
While being interviewed by Bloomberg, Uber’s CEO said Bitcoin is quite valuable, but the exchange mechanism is expensive and “not great for the environment.” This is interesting because a study from late last year confirmed it’s worse to use ride-hailing services than taking your own car.
Uber’s CEO said, like Elon Musk, that he’s waiting for Bitcoin to become greener, as the company is watching it and plans on implementing it when the time is right.
“As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive, becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us lean into crypto a little bit more.", said Dara Khosrowshahi.
He continued to express his conviction that Bitcoin will soon be easier to use and it won’t generate an unnecessarily large carbon footprint, while appearing convinced these issues will one day be overcome.
Uber and Tesla are not the only companies that have a keen interest on attracting Bitcoin users and investors. KPMG Canada added it to its balance sheet too. Blockchain technology has helped many people around the world make money they never dreamt of. Naturally, companies would like to get that money from people for goods or services, no matter if they’re paying with dollars, crypto, euros or pounds. Profit is profit, right?
Bitcoin is already legal tender in the small country of El Salvador.