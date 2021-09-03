Why Take An Uber When A London Black Cab For the Super Wealthy Awaits You

Here in America, we seem content to hop into a Checker or a Toyota Corolla provided by a side lighting Uber driver, but why hasn’t anyone brought the iconic London Black Cab to our shores?
And whoever ultimately decides to do that should make sure it’s one of these. It seems ideal for the sort of tony, rich, ostentatious sort bent on displaying their wealth and quest for status. And for that lot, the Sutton VIP LEVC Taxi has arrived in London.
“While many of our clients seek power, performance, and stand-out style, another portion prefer discreet, unique, customizable luxury. Our Sutton VIP LEVC Taxi enables the most comfortable, spacious and private journey through the city with extravagant features usually reserved for superyachts and private jets,” says the company’s founder and CEO, Clive Sutton.
If you’re the sort of ‘Master of the Universe’ who prefers to fly under the radar in comfort, this Sutton VIP LEVC Taxi will be just the ticket. While it features a raft of ‘ultra-luxe’ fittings inside, it slips through the lanes of The City and past the shops on Oxford Street without causing a stir among the footbound rabble looking for all the world like a standard Black Cab.
This Sutton version begins with a complete gutting before the application of the upscale interior touches, and the company offers this bit of utility with four, three or just two seats. Part of the work includes the installation of WiFi and Bluetooth. You can even have the Sutton VIP built with a fridge in the event you need to make a quick stop at Fortnum & Mason for a spot of tea or a hamper.
It is positively bedecked in leather-wrapped electric reclining heated rear seats, and oh, footrests as well. It’s also possible to cast your self-satisfied gaze through a ‘starlight roof’ supplied with fiber-optic cable.
And the list of possible customizations is long indeed as owners can specify such amenities as tinted rear windows, a leather-clad divider to separate them from the riff-raff tasked with chauffeuring them and perhaps even an Xbox game console featuring a 20-inch media screen.
The luxuriously-socked feet of the occupant and rest up thick pile carpeting, tune in a relaxing ambient lighting system, run their fingertips across the hand-crafted wood veneers and select from a palette of interior color choices.
And as such, the cost for such comfort and security are astronomically high with the less desirable (but still fabulous) models starting at £104,680 GBP ($144,732 USD). Should you wish to own the model shown photographed at the Blenheim Palace Salon Prive Concours? That will cost some slight bit of capital more at £121,480 ($167,960).
“While many of our clients seek power, performance, and stand-out style, another portion prefer discreet, unique, customizable luxury. Our Sutton VIP LEVC Taxi enables the most comfortable, spacious and private journey through the city with extravagant features usually reserved for superyachts and private jets,” says the company’s founder and CEO, Clive Sutton.
If you’re the sort of ‘Master of the Universe’ who prefers to fly under the radar in comfort, this Sutton VIP LEVC Taxi will be just the ticket. While it features a raft of ‘ultra-luxe’ fittings inside, it slips through the lanes of The City and past the shops on Oxford Street without causing a stir among the footbound rabble looking for all the world like a standard Black Cab.
This Sutton version begins with a complete gutting before the application of the upscale interior touches, and the company offers this bit of utility with four, three or just two seats. Part of the work includes the installation of WiFi and Bluetooth. You can even have the Sutton VIP built with a fridge in the event you need to make a quick stop at Fortnum & Mason for a spot of tea or a hamper.
It is positively bedecked in leather-wrapped electric reclining heated rear seats, and oh, footrests as well. It’s also possible to cast your self-satisfied gaze through a ‘starlight roof’ supplied with fiber-optic cable.
And the list of possible customizations is long indeed as owners can specify such amenities as tinted rear windows, a leather-clad divider to separate them from the riff-raff tasked with chauffeuring them and perhaps even an Xbox game console featuring a 20-inch media screen.
The luxuriously-socked feet of the occupant and rest up thick pile carpeting, tune in a relaxing ambient lighting system, run their fingertips across the hand-crafted wood veneers and select from a palette of interior color choices.
And as such, the cost for such comfort and security are astronomically high with the less desirable (but still fabulous) models starting at £104,680 GBP ($144,732 USD). Should you wish to own the model shown photographed at the Blenheim Palace Salon Prive Concours? That will cost some slight bit of capital more at £121,480 ($167,960).