Uber Loses Another Lawsuit in Europe, Court of Amsterdam Sides With the Unions

Uber loses yet another lawsuit in Europe, this time in the Netherlands, where the Amsterdam District Court sided with unions fighting for benefits and better pay.
The Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (FNV) filed the suit last year, claiming that Uber is an employer and the 4,000 drivers working for the ride-hailing company in Amsterdam are its employees, not contractors, thus they should be treated accordingly.
With this victory of the FNV, drivers working for Uber will receive better wages, as well as more rights, in case of an illness or if they are let go.
Uber countered stating that it is just a technology platform connecting customers with taxi drivers. But the Court of Amsterdam had a different take on the matter, deciding that the legal relationship between Uber and the drivers meets all the characteristics of an employment contract. What that means is that all the drivers who have personally connected with the service and have transported passengers through the Uber app are covered by the Collective Labor Agreement for taxi Transport.
Moreover, the American-based company has to pay a €50,000 fine in compensation.
Uber is not pleased with the decision and is determined to stand its ground, announcing it has no plans to employ drivers in the Netherland. Maurits Schönfeld, Uber's general manager for Northern Europe, states that this is a disappointing decision because the majority of drivers want to remain independent and have the freedom to choose if, where and when they work, as quoted by Reuters. It is why Uber plans to appeal the court’s decision, ensuring at the same time that nothing is going to change for drivers who use its app.
This isn’t the first time Uber has lost a lawsuit in Europe. The ride-hailing company was also defeated in the U.K. where it lost in front of the supreme court back in February. That led Uber to recognize a U.K. trade union for the first time, back in spring.
