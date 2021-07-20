Uber Now Helps Feeding People in Over 400 Cities Across the U.S.

Ride-hailing services took a hit just like the rest of us with the global health crisis, as rides dropped significantly. But now it looks like Uber is doing pretty well, with its grocery delivery service continuously expanding.
Launched last year in July, the on-demand and scheduled delivery services are now available in 400 cities across the United States, thus doubling their availability. Customers from all over the country can access the service via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, in cities such as New York, San Francisco, Washington, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, and so many more. Other areas will keep being added to the list throughout this year.
Uber Pass and Eats Pass clients who place grocery orders over $30 will benefit from free delivery from Uber.
This quick expansion in grocery delivery was made possible thanks to the partnership between Uber and the Albertsons Companies, signed this year. Albertsons owns 1,200 grocery stores across the country, including brands like Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Tom Thumb, Randalls, to name just a few. Regional chains are also involved in the service, such as Southeastern Grocers and New York’s Red Apple Group, which also joined the Uber platform.
According to Raj Beri, Uber’s Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals, around three million customers use Uber every month to order groceries and other essentials, and Uber sees this as only the beginning. The delivery service ensures consumers can receive their orders within hours or even minutes.
Ride-hailing services registered massive losses last year, with significantly fewer people leaving their houses. Then things started to come back to normal for customers, but not all Uber drivers were ready to come back to work. This led to a shortage in drivers, as the company wasn’t able to cope with the high demand, so rides have become even twice as expensive.
