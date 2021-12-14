Uber Eats Sends Special Delivery 248 Miles Up to the Astronauts in Space

Looks like the sky is not the limit for Uber. The company announced that it had just made its first-ever food delivery to space, with the help of Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who recently took off on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket to the International Space Station (ISS).
If Maezawa’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s been making headlines since he became the first private passenger to fly with SpaceX to the Moon in 2023. Recently, the same man announced that he bought himself tickets to the ISS.
When your net worth is $1.9 billion, a trip to the orbiting lab that supposedly costs around $88 million doesn’t even come close to making a dent in your wallet. Mr. Maezawa, which will spend 12 days on the space station, left our skies on December 8th. And before embarking on his journey, he took with him a special delivery for the astronauts on the space station: some Japanese dishes delivered by Uber Eats.
It took 248 miles (399 km) for the food to arrive on the ISS. As you can imagine, that didn’t take 30 minutes to arrive, but around eight hours in total. I once had to wait three hours for my food to arrive, so considering it’s a trip to space, eight hours doesn’t sound bad at all.
With this, Uber Eats became the first delivery platform to send food to space – a very welcomed achievement since astronauts usually have to stick to space meals that come in disposable packages. Sometimes, they can eat fresh fruit and vegetables since they’re occasionally delivered by NASA. However, they go bad relatively fast.
For this occasion, Uber Eats sent Japanese dishes like braised pork, a beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, boiled mackerel in miso, and simmered chicken with bamboo shoots. The crew, together with Maezawa, had a feast and enjoyed their special treat in space.
The billionaire still has some days left to spend together with the crew. During his stay, he plans to check every task he wrote before departing Earth. Some of these ideas come from his followers and, according to BBC, they include playing golf and throwing paper planes in zero-G.
