Here’s the Arrival Car, a Ride-Hailing EV With a Glass Roof and Roomy Interior

London-based EV manufacturer Arrival has shared the first look of the Arrival Car, an EV designed in collaboration with Uber drivers for the ride-hailing sector. We’re seeing the fully-working prototype that boasts a glass roof, big windows, and plenty of passenger legroom. 27 photos EV skateboard chassis developed for its other products, the Van and the Bus.



The new product, the Arrival Car, does look like it adopted the shape of a minivan. While we’re not getting the technical specifications for the vehicle yet, the company claims that it is intended to withstand heavy mileage and provide a cost-effective alternative for the users.



With that comes an incredible amount of interior space. Arrival specifies that even if the overall footprint of its



The back of the car has been designed to offer a lot of space that can only be extended. If needed, the front passenger seat can be folded down and moved forward under the dashboard to provide extra room for luggage.



To this are added the large windows that make it seem like the interior blends with the exterior. The car’s trunk can fit inside two large suitcases or two small ones and a foldable bike, for example.



In the front, the driver will benefit from a large windshield that allows him or her to get much more visibility on the road. The dashboard comes with a simple design that’s easy to use for everyone. But the Arrival Car was not only made to offer the maximum space but also maximized comfort.



More details will be unfolded as the team moves closer to the production of its ride-hailing EV. Arrival will start the testing of the car and will incorporate the feedback into the next design phase, called the Gamma phase, in order to perfect the product and make it more efficient, safe, and comfortable for the ride-hailing market.



