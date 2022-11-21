Two Oceans Marine's Eclipse 605 Is an Express Cruiser With an Owner-Centric Design

Cape Town-based shipbuilder Two Oceans Marine and brokerage firm HMY Yacht Sales unveiled the renderings and scale models of a new cruiser called Eclipse 605 at this year’s edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October, and development work is already underway at the former’s yard in South Africa.
Sitting at the intersection of luxury cruising and performance, the Eclipse 605 Express Cruiser aims to revolutionize industry standards within the cruising segment. It is a 60-foot (18.3-meter) vessel with a 19.75-foot (6-meter) beam that takes design cues from the popular New England Downeast style vessels and will feature the patented Michael Peters SVVT hull.
SVVT stands for “Stepped Vee Ventilated Tunnel” and is a layout that features steps in the hull and a central channel that help increase lift, improve fuel efficiency and overall handling, and offer a softer ride for guests onboard.
It will be equipped with four 600 hp Mercury Verado V12 outboard motors with steerable dual prop gearcase and 2-speed transmission. The engines will hang off the stern and will endow the cruiser with incredible performance at sea. Actually, the builders promise that when it hits the water in early 2024, Eclipse 605 will be the world’s largest and fastest outboard-powered express cruiser.
“We saw an opening in the market for a modern take on the Downeast-style express cruiser with outboard power, and created Eclipse to fill it,” Mark Delaney, CEO of Cape Town-based Two Oceans Marine, has said in a statement for Robb Report.
The new Eclipse 605 is characterized by a low forward superstructure, a sleek pilothouse design with large wraparound windows, and a curvy hardtop. The cruiser will offer more livable pilothouse space and will feature entertaining areas normally found only on larger yachts. There is an elevated U-shaped seating area with a hanging TV close to the rear cockpit, a large L-shaped seating area outside with a table seating eight, as well as a bar with stools to enjoy evening cocktails.
In terms of accommodation, the interiors of Eclipse 605 are customizable, but it can offer up to three cabins and three heads.
As mentioned, the 605 will come standard with four Mercury Verados, but it seems a five-engine configuration is also possible. That would translate to speeds over 60 mph (97 kph).
