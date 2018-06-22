Turns Out the Ford Fusion Sport Is Actually Awesome

This review may have come out a little too late. Ford has already canceled the vast majority of its car lineup to focus on crossovers and trucks. But it turns out the Fusion Sport was awesome, even though nobody noticed it.

3 photos



It's rated at an impressive 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, which isn't that far off what an Audi S4 makes. It's also AWD , but the overall setup is for cruising, not setting track records. The guys at TheStraightPipes describe it as a "dad's car like the Subaru Legacy." Maybe that's why they didn't sell.



Like you'd expect from a Ford, the steering is great and it takes corners well. There's a 6-speed auto in this one, so you won't have to put up with a CVT like most sedans seem to have these days. It's got an active pothole detection system and torque vectoring, so you can tell Ford put a lot of thinking into this car.



You can tell this car has been made for real car fans. The V6 engine is hooked up to 100% real quad exhaust pipes, not the decorative trim that Mercedes sells. The Sport model also gets a small trunk spoiler to set it apart from the regular model.



And since the guys are from Canada, they draw attention to the block heater. It's a little plug in the front bumper of the car which you use to heat up the engine before setting off in freezing weather.



It's still a Ford, so the interior isn't that great. But at least it's not a popular car, so you can probably get a really good deal on it.



When most models say "Sport" they mean nothing or "body kit." But the Fusion Sport is just that. The mid-size sedan is equipped with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 which is virtually unique outside of luxury cars.It's rated at an impressive 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, which isn't that far off what an Audi S4 makes. It's also, but the overall setup is for cruising, not setting track records. The guys at TheStraightPipes describe it as a "dad's car like the Subaru Legacy." Maybe that's why they didn't sell.Like you'd expect from a Ford, the steering is great and it takes corners well. There's a 6-speed auto in this one, so you won't have to put up with alike most sedans seem to have these days. It's got an active pothole detection system and torque vectoring, so you can tell Ford put a lot of thinking into this car.You can tell this car has been made for real car fans. The V6 engine is hooked up to 100% real quad exhaust pipes, not the decorative trim that Mercedes sells. The Sport model also gets a small trunk spoiler to set it apart from the regular model.And since the guys are from Canada, they draw attention to the block heater. It's a little plug in the front bumper of the car which you use to heat up the engine before setting off in freezing weather.It's still a Ford, so the interior isn't that great. But at least it's not a popular car, so you can probably get a really good deal on it.