autoevolution
 

Turns Out the Ford Fusion Sport Is Actually Awesome

22 Jun 2018, 18:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This review may have come out a little too late. Ford has already canceled the vast majority of its car lineup to focus on crossovers and trucks. But it turns out the Fusion Sport was awesome, even though nobody noticed it.
3 photos
Turns Out the Ford Fusion Sport Is Actually Awesome, Review FindsTurns Out the Ford Fusion Sport Is Actually Awesome, Review Finds
When most models say "Sport" they mean nothing or "body kit." But the Fusion Sport is just that. The mid-size sedan is equipped with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 which is virtually unique outside of luxury cars.

It's rated at an impressive 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, which isn't that far off what an Audi S4 makes. It's also AWD, but the overall setup is for cruising, not setting track records. The guys at TheStraightPipes describe it as a "dad's car like the Subaru Legacy." Maybe that's why they didn't sell.

Like you'd expect from a Ford, the steering is great and it takes corners well. There's a 6-speed auto in this one, so you won't have to put up with a CVT like most sedans seem to have these days. It's got an active pothole detection system and torque vectoring, so you can tell Ford put a lot of thinking into this car.

You can tell this car has been made for real car fans. The V6 engine is hooked up to 100% real quad exhaust pipes, not the decorative trim that Mercedes sells. The Sport model also gets a small trunk spoiler to set it apart from the regular model.

And since the guys are from Canada, they draw attention to the block heater. It's a little plug in the front bumper of the car which you use to heat up the engine before setting off in freezing weather.

It's still a Ford, so the interior isn't that great. But at least it's not a popular car, so you can probably get a really good deal on it.

Ford Fusion Sport Ford Fusion Ford review mid-size sedan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 