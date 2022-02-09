Turkish Auto Industry Rising From The Ashes of the Chip Shortage, Here's How

No single nation's auto industry was completely spared from the wrath of the global microchip shortage that resulted from a worldwide health crisis. The likes of which no one could have predicted. But the ever-controversial but economically powerful Turkish nation and its auto industry faltered remarkably less so than some others in the sector.
Based on the latest available research. The Turkish auto industry's export numbers fell around 1.6% in January compared to the same time last year. Even so, these figures are still somewhat less crippling than they may have been in other vehicle-producing nations.
"We recorded high increases of up to 40% in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Egypt," said OIB Chairperson Baran Çelik. "The largest product group was again the supply industry."
For a bit more perspective, competing automotive manufacturing sectors like Mexico have seen a decline in exports of up to 2% from 2021 compared to 2020. A few tenths of percentage points in one direction or another is the difference between tens of thousands or more cars sold as opposed to sitting in dirt lots waiting for microchips.
Exports to other Western European nations like Germany also increased among Turkish automotive manufacturers. With exports to Germany increasing by as much as 3%, it's a swing un an upward trend one can't take for granted in 2022's economy. Meanwhile, superpowers like the U.S. and China are scrambling to build microchip fab plants that could service their own domestic markets.
In the interim, at the very least, the Turkish auto sector is a viable and affordable alternative source of imports that seem to have at, the very least, faired a good bit better than some automotive sectors with far more global influence. What a world we live in today, isn't it? It's like every day is Opposite Day.
