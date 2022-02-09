USAF Backs a Groundbreaking Satellite Project, Proving the Impact of Weather Security

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) is investing in an innovative project that’s developing a cutting-edge constellation of weather satellites, proving that climate security is becoming an increasingly important part of the defense strategy.
When it comes to climate changes in relation to mobility, the main perspective is focused on the active role that mobility can play for the protection of the environment, and almost all of the recent efforts in the industry are geared towards that. But the climate influence on mobility also needs to be considered. In fact, it could play a major role in security strategies.
Tomorrow.io makes a bold claim, stating that climate security is the new cyber security. Several events over the past years are backing this statement, proving that unexpected weather challenges can turn catastrophic for various industries. The extended blockage of the Evergreen cargo ship in the Suez Canal that occurred last year because of a powerful dust storm is a good example. Hundreds of millions of dollars were lost because the operating company did not have a weather-related strategy.
If weather events can affect so many industries, including aviation, rail, energy, and logistics, imagine the potential risks for military operations. USAF acknowledges the importance of environmental data for planning and carrying out ground and air operations, which is why it has recently partnered with Tomorrow.io.
A $19.3 million contract was awarded to the company for developing an innovative constellation of weather satellites. Tomorrow.io claims that its proprietary small satellites equipped with radars are the first of their kind, which will greatly improve weather monitoring and forecasting. These radars will be smaller and more cost-effective than current scanning radars and will have an average revisit rate of one hour instead of three days.
The company became known for its innovative weather and climate security platform, helping businesses prepare for the weather impact on their activities, and create a weather strategy. With this constellation of weather satellites, it’s taking the next step for highly-advanced weather and ocean data.
With the help of this new funding from USAF, the first constellation will be launched by the end of this year, with many more expected to follow.
Tomorrow.io makes a bold claim, stating that climate security is the new cyber security. Several events over the past years are backing this statement, proving that unexpected weather challenges can turn catastrophic for various industries. The extended blockage of the Evergreen cargo ship in the Suez Canal that occurred last year because of a powerful dust storm is a good example. Hundreds of millions of dollars were lost because the operating company did not have a weather-related strategy.
If weather events can affect so many industries, including aviation, rail, energy, and logistics, imagine the potential risks for military operations. USAF acknowledges the importance of environmental data for planning and carrying out ground and air operations, which is why it has recently partnered with Tomorrow.io.
A $19.3 million contract was awarded to the company for developing an innovative constellation of weather satellites. Tomorrow.io claims that its proprietary small satellites equipped with radars are the first of their kind, which will greatly improve weather monitoring and forecasting. These radars will be smaller and more cost-effective than current scanning radars and will have an average revisit rate of one hour instead of three days.
The company became known for its innovative weather and climate security platform, helping businesses prepare for the weather impact on their activities, and create a weather strategy. With this constellation of weather satellites, it’s taking the next step for highly-advanced weather and ocean data.
With the help of this new funding from USAF, the first constellation will be launched by the end of this year, with many more expected to follow.