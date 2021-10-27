SolidRun Unveils New Solution for V2X and V2I, As Well As Industrial IoT Applications

SolidRun has just unveiled its latest iMX 8X Lite System on Module, which is described to be a solution that cut months of development time for new applications based on NXP's new I.MX 8XLite Cortex-A35/M4 chip.
As its name implies, the device from SolidRun features NXP's integrated V2X accelerator and also implements the RoadLink SAF5400 safety modem to create a new System on Module. With it, engineers can develop new V2I, V2X, and even industrial IoT applications.
If you are unfamiliar with those three terms, let us explain. V2I means Vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, which implies the possibility of a vehicle to send and receive information from what is described as "connected infrastructure." This refers to smart lights, which will “tell” a vehicle when the traffic light will turn green and how much time is left until it turns red, for example.
Meanwhile, V2X is short for vehicle-to-X communication, where X can mean almost anything. For example, the “X” in V2X can mean the cloud, as well as other elements of infrastructure.
A vehicle could, in theory, notify infrastructure nodes about a pothole on the road, as well as send that information into the cloud, and other vehicles receive it as they are about to drive on the same segment of the road.
SolidRun's new SOM supports CAN, PCIe, USB 2.0, and Ethernet for advanced communications. In other words, it can be connected both to a vehicle's Controller Area Network and to a computer or series of computers to relay that information in real-time through 100Base-T1 Automotive Ethernet.
The device comes with 8 gigabytes of eMMC internal storage and has a 1-gigabyte LPDDR4 memory with inline ECC. It has a Cortex A53 CPU (in the Lite Solo version) and a Cortex M4F CPU. There is also a Lite Dual version that comes with two Cortex A53 cores. Both feature the same CPU Speed and have embedded Linux support.
While this may not be the biggest thing for regular consumers, it is important news for automotive engineers, as SOM solutions like this might speed up the development of various IoT, V2X, and V2I applications.
