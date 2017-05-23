autoevolution

Michigan Is Preparing For Self-Driving Cars With Vehicle To Infrastructure Tech

 
23 May 2017, 16:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Connected and autonomous vehicles are no longer a thing in the distant future, but something that will become tangible for the average Jane or Joe in just a few years.
The state of Michigan has teamed up with 3M to test the real-world application of a technology that enables vehicles to “speak” to infrastructure and others like them.

The system we are referring has already been mentioned on this website on numerous occasions, and it is called V2V, but also called V2I.

These two abbreviated names do not come as a mistake, but as a differentiator between two branches of the same technology. The first of them means vehicle-to-vehicle communications, which imply that a car driving on the road can “tell” an incoming automobile that it is approaching, and that a possible hazard lies ahead. The same applies to the other car in the equation.

Meanwhile, V2I means the situation when a car is traveling on a stretch of road that features this type of tech, and it asks a nearby beacon if it should expect any delays up ahead.

Thanks to the new systems, englobed under the V2X description, cars will be able to get a reply from beacons on bridges, for example, and they will know if heavy traffic or a crash has taken place further up the road.

For the moment, the deal between the Department of Transportation in Michigan and 3M focuses on a three-mile stretch of Interstate 75, located in Oakland County, Autoblog informs.

However, it is a step in what appears to be the right direction for the future, as self-driving vehicles will use the system in a more efficient way than humans might.

The same stretch of interstate also received all-weather lane markings, retroreflective smart signs, and short-range communication devices meant to communicate with “connected” automobiles. Audi and Cadillac have previously experimented with V2X technology, and they have shown impressive results with they prototypes.
Michigan Interstate highway car-to-car Vehicle-to-Vehicle V2I v2v
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78