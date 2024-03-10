Tuning House Builds What Mercedes Never Did: This G-Class Is a Luxury Lounge on Wheels

Mercedes has never built a Maybach G-Class. They built variations of the off-roader, with the Maybach G 650 Landaulet in the spotlight back in 2017. But that was pretty much it. Now, meet the Metagarage 1-of-1, G900 Maybach.
The model was born in the land of the rich. A dealership in Dubai exposed the luxury off-roader. Everything has changed about what used to be a Mercedes-AMG G 63, except for the iconic elements that have been present on the G-Wagon since the late 1970s, when it first rolled off the production line.
The round headlights, the turn indicators up on the hood, the exterior hinges of the doors, and the iconic spare wheel mounted on the rear door have all kept their ground on the boxy SUV. However, just about everything else has been removed and replaced.
The tuning house came up with a Maybach-style radiator grille with vertical slats in gloss black and so much chrome underneath it. Meanwhile, right above that grille, proudly stands the double M logo of Maybach.
From the side, the shiny multi-spoke light alloy wheels, sporting a design unlike anything a G-Class has ever worn. The exhaust tips turned rectangular and feature a chrome finish, while new side sills showed up instead of the stock ones.
The Maybach badge showed up on the C-pillar, and a wing has grown up on the roof. The chrome detailing from the rear mirrors the one at the front. The "G 63" alpha-numeric indication has been replaced with the "G900."
Meanwhile, the interior has also been transformed. White perforated leather covers just about everything on board. New headrests displaying the double M badge replaced the one that the G 63 drove through the gate of the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria. The rear passengers have their own entertainment hall back there, with their own center console and displays installed on the headrests of the front seats. They also get enhanced comfort with the adjustable footrests. A Maybach logo pattern covers the door cards.
Metagarage does not mention any power boost. This means that the G900 Maybach is still powered by the 4.0-liter biturbo V8. That power plant generates 577 horsepower (585 metric horsepower) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton meters) of torque, sent to all four corners via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Those make it flash from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 90 mph) in 3.9 seconds, which is supercar territory. The needle of the odometer goes as far as 137 mph (220 kph) or 149 mph (240 kph) if the owner checks the box for the optional AMG Driver's Package.
The first customers who order a Metagarage 1-of-1 G900 Maybach benefit from special conditions, but there is no info on pricing. Considering that it is Dubai we are talking about, so it is going to be anything but cheap.
