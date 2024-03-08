Mercedes Recalls Certain G 550 and G 63 SUVs to Replace the Flammable Refrigerant

R134a succeeded R12 almost 30 years ago due to the latter's potential for damaging the ozone layer. In recent years, certain automakers turned to R1234yf. Although it's better for the environment, R1234yf is a flammable refrigerant. Mercedes has recently issued a recall for the G 550 and G 63 over HVAC systems filled with an incorrect refrigerant due to an increased risk of a fire in the event of a crash.

8 photos Photo: Mercedes / edited