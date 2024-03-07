Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans Recalled in the US for Electrical Issue

Sold by Daimler Vans USA rather than Mercedes-Benz USA, the Sprinter has been hit with yet another safety recall that raises a few questions about Merc's build quality and quality control. More specifically, incorrect routing of the main wiring harness may cause an electrical short.
Not a big deal at first glance, but depending on the affected wire, it could result in a fire, loss of propulsion without prior warning, power steering failure, and/or brake control system failure. According to documents published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the main wiring harness of the recalled vehicles may come into contact with the driveshaft.
It gets even worse, though. During a November 2022 quality control audit, Mercedes found a 907-series Sprinter with an improperly routed main wiring harness. One could argue that Merc is 16 months late with this particular safety recall, but remember that many investigations and reviews have to be conducted prior to deciding whether to address a problem or not.
In the first instance, Mercedes determined that the description in the production training document was insufficient to ensure proper installation. A rework measure was implemented, with employees tasked to check the routing in potentially affected vehicles. At the same time, the German automaker implemented several adjustments in the production process to ensure correct installation.
For some reason or another, Merc had the brilliant idea to evaluate the potential consequences of main wiring harness misrouting in the first half of 2023 instead of November 2022. Come August 2023, the automaker determined that the rework action was insufficient to ensure correct installation.
Anyway, the affected population numbers 828 vans produced for the 2023 model year between August 18, 2022 and March 8, 2023. Dealerships nationwide have already been instructed to inspect the main wiring harness routing. If necessary, it will be reworked at no cost whatsoever to the affected owners. The part numbers for the main wiring harness and cable strap are A9075408465 and A0009951290.
Not as popular as the Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster (a.k.a. Fiat Ducato in Europe), the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter currently starts at $49,900 – sans destination charge – for the Cargo Van. The Crew Van is $52,120, the Passenger Van $55,800, and the Cab Chassis $53,000 at the very least.
Similar to Ford's Transit and Ram's ProMaster, there is an electric version as well. Dubbed eSprinter, the zero-emission van offers either 100 kW or 150 kW, meaning 134 horsepower or 201 horsepower. Prices kick off at $71,886. Rather curiously, Daimler Vans USA lists the WLTP driving range instead of an EPA estimate. With the WLTP test cycle being far more optimistic than the EPA's way of estimating range, look forward to less than the declared 400 kilometers (almost 250 miles) on a full charge.
"Pretty incompetent" are the words that spring to mind in this context. Based on the aforementioned, Merc once again conducted an analysis to identify the potentially affected vehicles. A few analyses and reviews later, including an investigation regarding the potential effect of an electrical short on each of the wires, the manufacturer determined that a potential safety risk exists. What a surprise!
