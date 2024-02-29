Mercedes Builds Luxury Tower in Miami but Messi Still Prefers the Porsche Tower

Mercedes-Benz could not just sit and watch luxury apartment buildings bearing the logos of its rivals, such as Porsche and Bentley, rising to the sky in Miami. So they are building their own.
The Mercedes-Benz mixed-use building will be a 67-story structure, which will host luxury residences with studios to three-bedroom condominiums with views over Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Initial occupancy of the 791 apartments is planned to start in 2027, while sales will be managed by Serhant, a real estate and media company.
According to the local media, the most affordable apartment will be around half a million dollars, with the most expensive of them going as far as $4 million. There will also be penthouses but the prices of those have not yet been disclosed.
"We want to create places to come home to in a location worth living in," says Eva Wiese, head of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions.
The future urban oasis will be located in Brickell, Miami, at 1 Southside Park. It will cover over 2.5 million square feet, figures that make it one of the largest projects currently under construction in Florida. It will follow the angular shape of cubes with rounded edges and interconnected geometric bodies.
Gorden Wagner, Chief Design Officer for Mercedes-Benz, has also been involved in the project and explains that the structure found inspiration in the geometric German long live design originated in the Bauhaus, which is German for "building houses" and refers to a style defined by abstract, angular, and geometric shapes.
The construction will feature technical silver, as well as the elegant black and white combination to stand out in the Miami skyline.
The building will include more than 130,000 square feet of amenities and hospitality space. There will also be 200,000 square feet of office space, health and fitness facilities, and a 174-key hotel. Retail outlets and on-site parking are part of the plan.
And while Mercedes-Benz is hard at work switching to a fully electric lineup, they could not have skipped this: charging stations will be available in the parking lot with valet parking service.
The building will be the first Mercedes-Benz-branded real-estate project in the United States, and it will be constructed by Mercedes-Benz Places in partnership with real-estate firm JDS Development Group. It is the company behind some of the most impressive skyscrapers in the US, with the Brooklyn Tower and the 111 West 57th Luxury Condominiums in New York. Porsche, Bentley, and Aston Martin have already built luxury towers in Miami.
Soccer star Lionel Messi has been living in the Porsche Design Tower since he transferred to Inter Miami. He owns a $9 million luxury condo with a garage where he takes his cars by a specially designed car elevator. He bought the condominium in July 2023.
Unlike other carmakers building apartment towers in Miami, the one bearing the Mercedes-Benz logo will not be a beachfront construction. Mercedes chose a rather urban area of Miami, with the closest beach being around 5 miles (8 kilometers) away.
