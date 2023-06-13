Tuner Pumps New Blood Into the Old Ford F-150 Raptor, Do You Like the Revamped Interior?

The last time we heard about Vilner was last fall when they reupholstered the cabin of a Jeep Wrangler. Back then, they said that "a whole herd of cows went into the upholstery," and the result was impressive for what is still a rugged truck.
The Bulgarian tuner has now returned with yet another project. This time, you're looking at the older Ford F-150 Raptor, whose interior was revamped at the request of its owner. It looks like an old cabin, and we think this design suits it.
Brown is the dominating shade used throughout the cockpit of this F-150 Raptor, which also has a touch of black. The dual-tone upholstery was wrapped around the seats and steering wheel. The top part of the dashboard, center console, and door cars sport brown leather, and the headrests have embossed Raptor logos. For the pillars, sun visors, and headliner, Vilner used black Alcantara. To make it look more vintage, they also added wood trim in a color similar to the brown upholstery.
Vilner calls it a "fairytale creation," stating that "when the client saw the transformation, their eyes lit up with joy, and their smile was wider than ever." Albeit not to everyone's taste, the mix of brown and black used inside this old Ford pickup gives it a classic vibe. And no one can deny that the Bulgarian tuner didn't spend a lot of time refining everything before delivering the finished car to its owner.
The only image of the exterior released by Vilner shows an off-road-ready makeover. The vehicle sports a new steel bumper at the front, with integrated lights and a winch. It also has new side steps, and those wheels look like they came from the aftermarket world. The dual-tone alloys were wrapped in fat tires that improve the F-150 Raptor's traction off the lit path, and they probably do not represent the only modifications on the outside. Chances are it also sports a new rear bumper, and from what we can see, the bed has received a tonneau cover.
If you're like us, you are probably wondering what lies under the hood of this black-finished truck that was made at Dearborn. And the alleged answer is the stock motor. This model was offered with a choice of two V8 engines. The base offering comprised a 5.4-liter unit making 320 hp when it rolled off the line, and the punchier variant, available as an option, was the 6.2-liter mill, rated at 411 hp. Both were hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The smaller powertrain was dropped for the 2011 model year, thus leaving the larger one, which was shared with the Super Duty series, as the sole offering.
Brown is the dominating shade used throughout the cockpit of this F-150 Raptor, which also has a touch of black. The dual-tone upholstery was wrapped around the seats and steering wheel. The top part of the dashboard, center console, and door cars sport brown leather, and the headrests have embossed Raptor logos. For the pillars, sun visors, and headliner, Vilner used black Alcantara. To make it look more vintage, they also added wood trim in a color similar to the brown upholstery.
Vilner calls it a "fairytale creation," stating that "when the client saw the transformation, their eyes lit up with joy, and their smile was wider than ever." Albeit not to everyone's taste, the mix of brown and black used inside this old Ford pickup gives it a classic vibe. And no one can deny that the Bulgarian tuner didn't spend a lot of time refining everything before delivering the finished car to its owner.
The only image of the exterior released by Vilner shows an off-road-ready makeover. The vehicle sports a new steel bumper at the front, with integrated lights and a winch. It also has new side steps, and those wheels look like they came from the aftermarket world. The dual-tone alloys were wrapped in fat tires that improve the F-150 Raptor's traction off the lit path, and they probably do not represent the only modifications on the outside. Chances are it also sports a new rear bumper, and from what we can see, the bed has received a tonneau cover.
If you're like us, you are probably wondering what lies under the hood of this black-finished truck that was made at Dearborn. And the alleged answer is the stock motor. This model was offered with a choice of two V8 engines. The base offering comprised a 5.4-liter unit making 320 hp when it rolled off the line, and the punchier variant, available as an option, was the 6.2-liter mill, rated at 411 hp. Both were hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The smaller powertrain was dropped for the 2011 model year, thus leaving the larger one, which was shared with the Super Duty series, as the sole offering.