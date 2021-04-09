Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Races Chevy Monte Carlo on NOS, Loser Forks Over $500

Racing for fun is one thing but having to fork over cash if you end up losing definitely makes things a lot more interesting; at least that's what the original Fast and Furious movie taught us before every character became borderline superhuman.
The prize for winning this short straight-line battle is $500, according to the uploader, and the participants are a Porsche 911 Turbo S (looks like a 991) and a G-body Chevy Monte Carlo. At first, this may not sound like much of a challenge for the Porsche, especially the mighty Turbo S, which will usually win 99% of the time when doing a standing start.
However, this Monte Carlo is sucking in nitrous oxide and probably features countless other mods helping it deal with who knows how much horsepower and torque. Heck, check out the angle coming from the Porsche, and you’ll see the Chevy’s front end point to the sky as it rockets off the line. That’s a very fast car, gentlemen.
As for the 911, a stock 991 Turbo S would generate 552 hp (560 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque—553 lb-ft (750 nm) with overboost. Many of them have been known to outperform the manufacturer claimed time for 0-62 mph, hitting the mark in well under 3 seconds flat.
Here, however, we’ve got a 911 that allegedly puts down north of 900 horsepower at the wheels, so probably about 1,100 hp at the crank, if not more. The 991 Turbo S also came standard with Porsche’s lightning-quick seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, which definitely made its presence felt after the initial launch.
In the end, this race was really close, with the winner blasting past the cone just in time. Would they have raced over a longer distance, or from a roll, the Porsche wouldn't have even broken a sweat.
