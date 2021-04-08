AMG G 63 Goes for a Drag Lesson, Doesn't Surprise Us When Yamaha FZ-09 Smokes It

We have seen many strange things hit the drag strip, and this time we’re just referring to the lot that's also legal on the street. Of course, hulking SUVs aren’t an exotic appearance anymore, although a bone stock Mercedes-Benz G-Class would have been considered one not long ago.
But, in a world where eight-second SRT8 Jeeps can humiliate Camaros and then lose control after a traditional burnout or where the Durango SRT easily boogies into submission daring SUVs, the AMG G 63 clearly is another example that we’re starting to see a trend/niche.
Apparently, the clean-white 2020 example captured on camera by the good folks from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is a bone-stock unit sporting the traditional 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine.
That one is good for a grand total of 577 ponies and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twist, capable of lifting the front axle like a battlecruiser facing the storm of the century even though it’s naturally equipped with AWD.
The said all-wheel drive should come in handy when gunning for quarter-mile glory, though we imagine the D.R.A.C.S. crew has a few better examples (at least in terms of reaction times) for the lot seen here at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the small town of Paris, Wisconsin.
Anyways, these skirmishes are still quite enjoyable for those who relish anything that involves the sticky like glue tarmac, a Christmas tree, and a couple of opponents trying to prove their mettle. Without further ado, after a quick walkaround of the pristine AMG G 63, the first encounter comes in the form of a German-on-German battle from the one-minute mark as the Merc goes against a BMW 335i.
The latter gives the G 63 its first drag lesson for the day, but the hulking SUV does exact revenge on an equally massive Ford F-150 EcoBoost during the next run. Later during the evening, the AMG owner tries to wrap (from 2:40) the strip outing in a positive note, but we’d imagine that logic should have dictated otherwise.
After all, does anyone expect the G 63 to beat a Yamaha motorcycle, even if we’re dealing with a fun-haver Yamaha FZ-09 that’s a bit older than its opponent, having started its life back in 2015?
