Tuned Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Goes for Bronze, Craves for the ‘45’ Badge

With so many crossovers and SUVs available, it’s probably easy to forget about the Mercedes-Benz GLB. But it is, nonetheless, the most spacious premium subcompact high-rider in their portfolio, slotting between the GLA and GLC, and it is quite fast in the AMG GLB 35 flavor.
This particular Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has had its attitude readjusted by Vath, with the tuner taking care of the visual and mechanical aspects with one visit to the shop.
It may be hard to see anything beyond that matte bronze exterior, but it does come with 9x21-inch front and 11x21-inch rear wheels – despite being underpinned by a front-biased, all-wheel drive platform – hugged by 255/30 and 295/25 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires respectively.
An adjustable coilover suspension kit from Vath contributes to the revised stance of the GLB 35, bringing the entire body by 15 to 35 mm (0.6-1.4 in) closer to the ground compared to the stock model.
Now, speaking of the unmolested sporty crossover, which will blow two candles off its birthday cake this fall, it enjoys 306 PS (302 HP / 225 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, shared with the A 35 hot hatch, works in conjunction with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel-drive, to rocket it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds, and up to 250 kph (155 mph).
The one tuned by Vath, however, is a bit punchier, as it boasts 390 PS (385 HP / 287 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, by remapping the engine and installing a sports air filter, in addition to a rear silencer. They have also optimized the transmission software to better cope with the extra power, which probably helps it hit the 100 kph mark in less than 5 seconds, but that’s not a fact, as the aftermarket specialist didn’t say anything about the performance of the vehicle.
It may be hard to see anything beyond that matte bronze exterior, but it does come with 9x21-inch front and 11x21-inch rear wheels – despite being underpinned by a front-biased, all-wheel drive platform – hugged by 255/30 and 295/25 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires respectively.
An adjustable coilover suspension kit from Vath contributes to the revised stance of the GLB 35, bringing the entire body by 15 to 35 mm (0.6-1.4 in) closer to the ground compared to the stock model.
Now, speaking of the unmolested sporty crossover, which will blow two candles off its birthday cake this fall, it enjoys 306 PS (302 HP / 225 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, shared with the A 35 hot hatch, works in conjunction with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel-drive, to rocket it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds, and up to 250 kph (155 mph).
The one tuned by Vath, however, is a bit punchier, as it boasts 390 PS (385 HP / 287 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, by remapping the engine and installing a sports air filter, in addition to a rear silencer. They have also optimized the transmission software to better cope with the extra power, which probably helps it hit the 100 kph mark in less than 5 seconds, but that’s not a fact, as the aftermarket specialist didn’t say anything about the performance of the vehicle.