Watch the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Hit 155 MPH in Autobahn Speed Test

Some might think that crossovers with 2-liter engines are unworthy of the AMG badge. However, people still want to buy 300 horsepower "performance" family cars, which is why we wanted to check out the GLB 35.
The formula for the GLB is used by many European automakers. Land Rover, Jaguar, Volkswagen (Skoda and SEAT too), BMW and Audi - they all offered a 2.0-liter turbo four-bangers with about 300 hp going to all four wheels. Most models aren't suited to American tastes, but we do have the MINI Countryman JCW, while this GLB 35 is on its way for the 2021 model year.
Before deliveries start Stateside, we decided to check out a few POV videos from the home of high-speed roads, Germany. There, the GLB 35 can let its hair down and reach its top speed of 155 mph or 250 km/h. Of, and we also get to sample the sprinting potential of this car.
While Mercedes believes the GLB 35 will hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.2 seconds, the real-world sprint was clocked at 5.64 seconds using GPS data. That's obviously slower than the AMG A 35 sedan, but people tend to buy SUVs regardless of their weight and limitations. Both of these are kind of slow, but AMG does offer quicker versions for some of its compacts.
The GLB was rumored for many years as the G-Class of small crossovers. And while it doesn't have the same boxy esthetics, the car still combines practicality, style, and a bit of performance. The exterior can best be described as "boxy meets sport." The AMG treatment that includes bigger wheels and sportier bumpers does a good shape of hiding the tall proportions.
The interior offers unparalleled levels of class and luxury in its segment. It also feels sufficiently sporty if your image of a sports car involves sitting high and looking at a couple of tablets. Did we accidentally make a toilet joke?
