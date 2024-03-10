Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Like Batman's Weekend Car

Lamborghini's new flagship supercar, the Revuelto, is superior to the retired Aventador in all major aspects, power included, as it has gone down the plug-in hybrid route while sticking to the traditional naturally aspirated V12.
As a result, it rocks a 6.5L mill that develops 813 brake horsepower (825 ps/607 kW) and can be revved up to 9,500 rpm. Three motors assist the V12, increasing the combined output to 1,001 horsepower (1,015 ps/747 kW). On top of that, the 3.8 kWh battery pack allows it to drive on zero emissions for a few miles.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese marque quotes 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) at 2.5 seconds and says it can exceed 217 mph (350 kph). The top speed is identical to the Aventador SVJ, which is only three-tenths of a second slower to sixty-two. This model's 6.5L V12 produces 759 hp (770 ps/566 kW) and 531 pound-foot (720 Nm) of torque.
But why mention the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ when it's been dead for a good while? Because it remains a fabulous supercar, for one, and second, we just stumbled upon a modified copy that deserves its 15 minutes of online fame. Well, make that a slightly modified example, as it features a few updates that contribute to the revised stance.
Still cannot spot the novelties? You will have to take a closer look at the wheels. Made by Novitec in collaboration with Vossen, they're called the NL4. Two sizes are available, 20 and 23 inches, and they will set you back at least $11,500 and $12,400 for the complete set. The wheelmaker's website reveals that they can be ordered in one of the 48 finishes available, and in this case, the Y-spoke alloys have a black hue.
This goes perfectly with the satin black look of the supercar, which has red brake calipers and retains the Italian flag motif here and there, as well as the SVJ decals on the rear quarter panels. Red is also the dominating shade inside, as it was applied to the seats and other components that are not visible in the pictures Novitec shared on social media earlier this week. The lowering kit rounds off the makeover, and this Aventador is proof that less is more, especially when it comes to the tuning game. So, do you love it, or do you love it?
What do you think is new? Could it be the side vent surrounds? The apron? The side skirts? That rear wing and aggressive diffuser? Well, all of them were fitted during assembly at the factory, so no. In fact, it only rocks a few tweaks here and there despite coming from a tuner that's known for making all kinds of aftermarket parts for various models, including this one.
