Tuned Honda Vezel Tries to Be a Lambo, Looks Really Cheap

This one is a little bit confusing, but we don't need to know everything about the package to "enjoy" the look. A small Russian shop called WS-DV just posted these two photos on Instagram, showing the Honda Vezel with a Lambo-style front bumper.What' a Honda Vezel? The same thing as the HR-V. Now, the little Japanese crossover was designed from day one to have a sporty roof, as the word coupe is peppered all over the press release. But pretending it's a Lamborghini requires a huge stretch of the imagination.The Vezel has been available in Russia since 2013, so about as long as in Japan. We don't know if it's popular, but it probably only comes with a 1001.5-liter engine or something of that underpowered sort.As far as we can tell, the only major component of this body kit is that beaked nose. The whole bumper has been changed, with large intakes all over. The execution is really bad, but at least it scores points for grabbing your attention.Down the side, we see a matching set of side skirts and a variety of pointless accessories for Vezel owners to spend their money on. These include covers for the door handles, the filler cap, chromed door mirrors and tinted windows with rain protectors. Honestly, this looks like a dodgy taxi if anything.There's no photo of the back end, but a black wing can be seen towering over the trunk. No pricing is available at this moment. The crazy kit is probably cheaper than a Lamborghini brake caliper. But does that make a good deal? No, no it doesn't.