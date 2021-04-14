Tuned Ford Mustang GT Races Modded Camaro SS for Glory, Spinning Ain't Winning

With the current Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in the final part of their life cycles, both their makers and aftermarket developers have had plenty of time to refine the formula. And the real-world results involve plenty of modded examples that can easily put on a show, as is the case with the duo delivering the race that brought us here.
The Golden Bowtie and the Blue Oval toys both come with the ten-speed automatic gearbox their makers co-developed (each company produces its own version), so, as far as the transmission is concerned, there's a level playing field.
However, as far as the mods go, the Camaro features a slightly more serious approach. Thus, its 6.2-liter V8, which produces 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque in stock form, now features custom camshafts, exhaust headers, and an E85 setup.
As for the 'Stang, it features the Gen III Coyote introduced for the 2018 model year update, which churns out 460 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of twist from the factory. Nevertheless, the 5.0-liter V8 has received aftermarket headers, a cold air intake, and an E85 setup.
The two slices of America got together for a hot night of racing; before moving forward, we have to remind you to steer clear of such street adventures and head over to the drag strip when you feel it's time for competitive sprinting.
First of all, the track provides a safe environment, with barriers for spectators, emergency responders, and others. Secondly, getting an even start and enjoying some proper traction come more easily at the strip.
The last two aspects shouldn't be taken lightly, as it appears they got in the way of the Camaro vs. Mustang rolling start battle brought by YouTuber Can I Be Frank.
For one, the Chevy experienced serious wheelspin for the first two races. It's worth noting that the owner of the muscle car seems to have tried to prevent this: zooming in on the rear of the vehicle, it looks like it comes with a custom wheel/tire package featuring more generous sidewalls for the rubber, thus being aimed at facilitating takeoffs.
