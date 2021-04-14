4 SpeedVegas Is All About Racing Supercars On a Formula 1 Replica Circuit

3 World's Smallest Race Cars Compete In a Microscope For The First Time

1 A Two-Bedroom Condo at the NASCAR Track for the Ultimate Racing Fan

Mont-Tremblant Racing Circuit for Sale, F1 Team Owner Lawrence Stroll Wants Out

A beautiful, historic racetrack might be forever gone from the racing circuit: Canadian Mont-Tremblant circuit is just a day away from being sold. After 21 years, Billionaire Lawrence Stroll, owner of Aston Martin Formula 1 team, is saying goodbye to his racetrack. 1 photo



Although the natural topography was used to create an interesting and challenging twisty racetrack with 15 corners, that hosted two Grand Prix competitions, this Canadian circuit stayed in the shadows for a long time.



It was when



According to the official Canadian listing, the 304-acre (13,000,000 sq.ft.) property also includes the Jim Russell Racing School. During



With such a great location and huge touristic potential, there’s no doubt about the commercial attractiveness of Le Circuit. The question is whether the new owner will keep it as a racetrack or change it into something completely different. After all, in the official listing, the property is described as having "residential development potential". Although only 2.6 miles (4.27 km) long, Mont-Tremblant is a fully operational racetrack and it would be a shame to never be used as such again.



We will soon find out what the future holds for this historic Canadian racetrack, with bid submissions from potential buyers ending on April 15. Not many people know about the Mont-Tremblant Circuit, one of the smaller racetracks that are not usually in the spotlight. “The little Nurburgring”, as Michael Schumacher called it , was built in the 1960s, in the beautiful Laurentian Mountain region.Although the natural topography was used to create an interesting and challenging twisty racetrack with 15 corners, that hosted two Grand Prix competitions, this Canadian circuit stayed in the shadows for a long time.It was when Lawrence Stroll became owner of the Mont-Tremblant Circuit, back in 2000, that it regained some of its lost prestige, although it never hosted another Grand Prix again. And now it looks like it might not even be an official Circuit anymore, since it’s up for sale.According to the official Canadian listing, the 304-acre (13,000,000 sq.ft.) property also includes the Jim Russell Racing School. During Stroll ’s ownership, the track’s width increased to 40 feet (12.190 meters), the pit lane was restructured and several enhancements were made in order to comply to FIA safety regulations, including an improved medical facility.With such a great location and huge touristic potential, there’s no doubt about the commercial attractiveness of Le Circuit. The question is whether the new owner will keep it as a racetrack or change it into something completely different. After all, in the official listing, the property is described as having "residential development potential". Although only 2.6 miles (4.27 km) long, Mont-Tremblant is a fully operational racetrack and it would be a shame to never be used as such again.We will soon find out what the future holds for this historic Canadian racetrack, with bid submissions from potential buyers ending on April 15.

Download attachment: Circuit Mont-Tremblant Commercial Listing (PDF)