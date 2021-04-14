Dodge Charger Hellcat Races Modded BMW M2 Competition, It's Not Even Close

5 Drag Racer Saving Nissan GT-R From 225 MPH Crash Makes It Look Easy

At least in a straight line, the 707 horsepower (717 PS) delivered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI of the muscle sedan place this in another league compared to the Bimmer, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six produces 405 hp (410 PS).To further increase the gap, the M2 Competition sitting before us comes in six-speed manual trim, skipping the seven-speed dual-clutch unit; as is the case with all Charger Hellcats, this example sports an eight-speed automatic."There must be something to balance out the performance of the two," we hear you state, and that's true. For starters, while both machines have dipped theirwheel spokes in the aftermarket pool, the German machine features a more serious treatment compared to the American one.To be more precise, the list of custom bits fitted to the BMW includes a catless downpipe, a mid-pipe, an intake, as well as a 93-octane tune. As for the Dodge , its V8 has also skipped the catalytic converters while working with a cold air intake.To help offset the monstrous scale footprint difference between the two, the Hellcat driver went to battle alone, while the M2 had YouTuber Auto Glory riding shotgun.Now, the beasts engaged in a pair of rolling races, but please keep in mind to steer clear of such street battles and use the drag strip when you feel like racing.The first race kicked off at about 40 mph (64 kph), even though it seems that getting an even start and enjoying proper traction didn't come easy (the latter was more of a Hellcat matter). Nevertheless, these issues seemed to have been overcome for the second sprint, which kicked off at 60 mph (96 kph).Oh, and if you're expecting the said exhaust setups to lead to some flaming action, you won't be disappointed.