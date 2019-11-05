autoevolution
 

Tuned 2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Tesla Model 3 Performance, Domination Follows

5 Nov 2019
by author pic
The 2020 Toyota Supra and the Tesla Model 3 Performance don't strike one as competitors simply thanks to their look. However, the American EV and the Japanese sportscar do have plenty of aspects in common, since we're talking about go-fast machines that start at around $60,000.
Of course, you can talk about such a battle without including a drag race. So, here we are, talking about a quarter-mile battle between the Mk V Supra and the Model 3 Performance.

The two toys got together for a proper velocity fight, since they met at the drag strip - the Palm Beach International Raceway is where the hostilities took place.

And since the drivers were determined to establish a clear winner, they duked it out on two separate occasions.

As anybody who knows a thing or two about drag races will tell you, the stock 2020 Supra is no match for the Tesla Model 3 Performance when it comes to the 1,320 feet sprint. And this is the reason why the example sitting before us has been pushed from 340 to around 500 ponies, all with the help of a custom downpipe and an ECU tune. Oh, and let's not forget the drag radials of the beast, which are wrapped around custom wheels.

Now, If you're willing to skip straight to the action described in the title, this can be found at the 3:25 point of the clip. However, you should know the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention.

For one, the vid also includes the recent Nissan GT-R 1/4-mile world record (think: 2:55) and while the ET of the machine might trick some into believing this is a Pro Mod stunt, you should know we're still looking at a street car-based build.

Then there's the not just a racing driver excuse at the 1:13 point. This sees Brooks of the Drag Times YouTube channel, who was behind the wheel of the Tesla, explaining why you should stick to your mojo when launching the car via the Christmas Tree, rather than worry about what your opponent is going to do.

