Tuned 2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Shows Off Sporty Looks, Flexes TRD Supercharger

While it may be far from the best-selling model in its segment or the most capable when it comes to towing and general straight-line performance, the Toyota Tundra remains a very strong truck. This is especially true for this latest third-generation version, but we’re also quite fond of the second-generation model, which enjoyed a long 15-year production run.
Over the course of those 15 years, the Tundra catered to all types of customers, offering various wheelbase lengths, various cab and bed lengths, not to mention punchy V8 engines with generous amounts of torque.
As you might imagine, it’s not all that difficult to add additional horsepower to such a truck, and this 2012 Tundra Double Cab, available through Bring a Trailer, demonstrates a few of the many upgrades buyers could potentially install on their favorite Japanese pickup.
Let’s start with the visuals and admire that Radiant Red exterior with the black roof wrap. It stands out immediately. Then there are the flared fenders, LED fog and accessory lights, TRD Sport decals, dual exhaust finishers and newer calipers (sourced from a 2016 Tundra). This truck also comes with a TRD rear sway bar and springs, Bilstein shocks and a Caltracs traction bar.
Inside, there are heated front bucket seats trimmed in black cloth with contrasting silver trim, dual zone automatic climate control, power accessories, molded Husky all-weather floor mats, a back-up camera, and an Alpine touchscreen infotainment system with Focal speakers at the front and Rockford units at the rear. Interesting setup.
You might also notice there’s an additional gauge cluster sitting on top of the center stack – it packs a boost gauge and an air/fuel ratio readout. Those gauges exist because this truck’s 5.7-liter V8 engine now holds a TRD supercharger kit.
As for other drivetrain mods, those include a Gates green belt, JBA long-tube headers, custom exhaust, custom fuel pump and a methanol/water injection system.
