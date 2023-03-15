Triumph Bonneville T100 Belluma Displays Neo-Retro Looks and a Stealthy Colorway

The T100 Black offered by Triumph is cool and all, but it’s nowhere near as imposing as Belluma.
When it comes down to custom Triumph Bonnevilles, we dare say no workshop does it better than Tamarit Motorcycles of Elche, Spain. This article’s photo gallery showcases their 127th build, and it’s a huge stylistic departure from what we’ve seen on bikes like Emerald or Circe.
Dubbed Belluma, the blacked-out stunner was crafted using a Bonneville T100 from Triumph’s lineup, and it now resides in sunny Menorca with a loving owner by the name of Josep. Tamarit’s main objective was to create a comfortable, yet nimble one-off that would be well-suited to urban riding while also looking the part. Let’s start by analyzing the bike’s rear portion.
The guys wanted to remove a significant chunk of visual mass, so they restyled the subframe before adding an integrated LED lighting strip at its southernmost section. Right below the tubing, we see a custom rear fender manufactured in-house, while the space up top is occupied by a fresh saddle following the fuel tank’s silhouette.
Tamarit got rid of the T100’s side covers, then they’ve simplified the electrics and had them relocated beneath the seat padding. All this equipment rests on top-grade Hagon Nitro shock absorbers, and you’ll find an all-new chain guard, billet passenger foot pegs, and a swingarm-mounted license plate holder completing the rear-end modifications in style. Mind you, no expense has been spared up north, either.
Like some of the firm’s other recent projects, Belluma flaunts a cutting-edge gyroscopic headlight that scores bonus points for looking rad. Around this item, there are spring-like fork embellishments and CNC-machined triple clamps wrapped in nickel plating. A tailor-made fender can be found lower down, hovering above retro-style rubber which should offer enough grip for the tender Mediterranean climate.
Plentiful stopping power gets extracted from the premium front and rear wave rotors developed by Galfer. There’s a lot going on in the motorcycle’s cockpit, too, as Tamarit’s artisans fitted a flat handlebar wearing Kustom Tech control levers and round bar-end mirrors, as well as stylish new turn signals, grips, and switches from Motogadget.
Additionally, the same brand supplied a digital Motoscope Pro dial and the LED blinkers located out back. As far as the powertrain-related mods are concerned, the Spanish connoisseurs installed K&N air filters and a blacked-out dual exhaust system from their proprietary catalog of aftermarket parts. Even though this may not be a scrambler, Tamarit still added a handsome sump guard for cosmetic effect.
Belluma’s colorway is mostly black, but there are also red details, nickel-plated surfaces, and a couple of grey fuel tank stripes providing some contrast. The specimen made its way to Josep toward the end of 2022, and you can bet your bottom dollar that he was utterly stoked with how it turned out!
