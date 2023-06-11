Triumph and Ivan Cervantes Set New Record for the Longest Distance Traveled in 24 Hours

If you ride motorcycles, you know that riding for hours on end is not that easy. Of course, that depends on what kind of motorcycle you are riding. Ivan Cervantes set out to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours. Ivan succeeded, riding a Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer for a staggering 2,493 miles (4,012 km). Here's how he did it.

